Expect Borussia Dortmund to improve significantly after winter-break, proclaims Michael Zorc

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has asserted that the team needs to improve their performance levels after the winter break with them sitting fifth on the league table. The Bundesliga giants have struggled in the league this season with just seven wins out of thirteen games.

Less than a month since sacking Lucien Favre, Borussia Dortmund have continued to struggle with the German giants with interim boss Edin Terzic winning one out of his two league games. But with the winter-break eating into a large portion of that time, it allows Terzic a chance to regroup with his side and get them ready for the second half of the season. That is especially with Dortmund sitting in fifth place with them eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

It has many Borussia Dortmund fans concerned about their team’s performances especially with a few players struggling to put their best foot forward. But Michael Zorc has admitted that the club expect the “team to improve significantly” going forward with nobody satisfied with a fifth place finish. He further added that Champions League qualification is their goal and it has to be achieved.

"I expect the team to improve significantly. No one here at Borussia Dortmund is satisfied with fifth in the table. Champions League qualification is always our goal and we have to achieve that at the end of the season," Zorc told the club’s official website.

The club suffered a few shock defeats before the winter break including a 5-1 loss to VFB Stuttgart that costed Lucien Favre his job. Not only that, the club’s last game before the winter-break saw them lose 2-1 to Union Berlin which upset many fans. Zorc was amongst those as he admitted that the loss annoyed him especially since the club knew what Union Berlin could do. He further added that they haven’t been happy with their performances and hope it changes.

“After the Union Berlin game, I was especially annoyed because we’d lost two games in relatively quick succession from four corners. It’s a bit of an exaggeration, but four corners cost us six points, and a team with the quality we haven’t to have can’t let that happen. Ok, we were caught out by Cologne, but you can’t let that happen again three or four weeks later, especially when everyone knows Union Berlin are strong from set pieces.

“Overall, we aren’t happy with how we’ve been doing in the Bundesliga over the last few months. I think we’ve done well in the Champions League, and we deserved to get through to the next stage as group winners. We’ve done our job in the cup, but we’re not doing our job in the league, including the targets set by the players before the season,” he added.