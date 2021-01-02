Bayern Munich have an era defining squad at their disposal, proclaims Hasan Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic believes that the Bavarian giants have a team that can not only dominate modern football but define an era in the game. The Bundesliga giants currently sit atop the German top flight table with two points separating first and second place.

Few expected Hansi Flick to end his first season at Bayern Munich with a treble but that’s exactly what the German boss did. He led the Bavarians, after a tumltous start saw Niko Kovac sacked, to the Champions League final last season where they overcame PSG. Not only that, Flick also ensured that the club would lift both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with impressive performances.

However, despite a good start, the pressure has started building on the Bayern boss but he has responded by flying through the club’s Champions League group and sitting atop the Bundesliga table. That is despite impressive competition from other clubs although that is because of the quality the German giants have. It has seen Hasan Salihamidzic admit that this team has the talent to define an era for the club and it’s up to the board to support them.

“This team is capable of defining an era. Our task is to support them and do everything we can to play attractive, successful football,” Salihamidzic told Bayern Munich’s official website.

Football, since the restart after lockdown, has gone on at a relentless pace with the games coming thick and fast especially for those playing European football. That combined with the rescheduled Euro 2020 that is being held at the end of the current season has caused problems. But Hasan Salihamidzic further added that despite the intense schedule, Bayern are managing the work-load with them looking for new solutions to problems.

“There’s hardly been any breathers since March. But there are no breathers for anyone in society at the moment. The workload for players and coaches, physios and doctors, is already huge. But we have to think differently about a lot of things right now and be grateful that we can play our sport.

“In terms of structure, we’re planning quite normally. We scout, we analyse, we discuss positions and players. Regardless of coronavirus, we as Bayern have to be early with our ideas and think very creatively,” he added.