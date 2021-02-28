There is definitely a title race and we’re still alive in it, proclaims Gerard Pique
Today at 8:15 PM
Gerard Pique has insisted that there is still a La Liga title race and that Barcelona are a part of that lot after the Camp Nou side beat Sevilla to cut the gap at the top. Atletico Madrid currently sit atop the La Liga table but the gap is two points for Barcelona and three for Real Madrid.
Ever since their shock loss to Cadiz in December, Barcelona have been on an unbeaten run that has seen them drop points only three times with three draws. The other twelve games have been all wins which has seen the La Liga giants cut the gap at the top from ten points to just two after their latest win. Goals from Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele ensured a 2-0 victory over Sevilla and it sent Barcelona second for the first time this season.
However, despite them having played two more games that Atletico Madrid, Gerard Pique has confessed that he believes the title race is definitely still on the cards. The Barcelona defender admitted that the win over Sevilla proves that the Camp Nou side are in the running and a second-leg win in the Copa del Rey turns their season around.
"There's a title race, definitely. We've seen much worse things and the team, despite those two games [against Sevilla and PSG], is one to believe in this year. Sevilla, at home, didn't have a shot on target nor created clear chances. It's not an ideal situation, but I'm confident in the team,” Pique said, reported Goal.
"Everything is in our head. If we turn it around on Wednesday [against Sevilla], the season changes completely. We'd be in the final of the Copa, we're still alive in La Liga”
