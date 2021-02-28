There is definitely a title race and we’re still alive in it, proclaims Gerard Pique

Ever since their shock loss to Cadiz in December, Barcelona have been on an unbeaten run that has seen them drop points only three times with three draws. The other twelve games have been all wins which has seen the La Liga giants cut the gap at the top from ten points to just two after their latest win. Goals from Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele ensured a 2-0 victory over Sevilla and it sent Barcelona second for the first time this season.