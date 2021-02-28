Reports | AS Monaco plotting summer move for Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette
Today at 8:39 PM
According to the Mirror, Alexandre Lacazette is on AS Monaco’s radar with the club looking to get a cut-price deal with a view for a summer move. The former Olympique Lyon striker has struggled for game-time this season with Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang picked ahead of him.
A lot was expected from Alexandre Lacazette when he first signed for Arsenal from Olympique Lyon especially after the Frenchman finished his last two season with twenty plus goals. But things haven’t worked out for the forward with him struggling to cope with the Premier League’s pace or physicality. It has seen the Frenchman score just 58 goals in 156 appearances for the Gunners which includes just 10 goals last season in the league.
That combined with Lacazette’s struggles this season has seen him phased out of the team with Mikel Arteta using the 30-year-old sparingly. Reports have indicated that it has a lot to do with the fact that the Frenchman has less than seventeen months left on his current contract. That has attracted interest from across Europe with the Mirror reporting that AS Monaco are keen on a move.
The Ligue 1 side are looking for another striker despite both Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder’s success and believe that Lacazette is their man. Not only that, the report has indicated that the club are considering a summer move with a view that they could get cut-price deal since Lacazette would have only one year left on his contract. The Gunners would, reportedly, be open to the move but only if they get the right fee for the forward they paid £46.5 million in the summer of 2017.
