Reports | AS Monaco plotting summer move for Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette

The Ligue 1 side are looking for another striker despite both Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder’s success and believe that Lacazette is their man. Not only that, the report has indicated that the club are considering a summer move with a view that they could get cut-price deal since Lacazette would have only one year left on his contract. The Gunners would, reportedly, be open to the move but only if they get the right fee for the forward they paid £46.5 million in the summer of 2017.