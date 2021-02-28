Hopefully Mohamed Salah will be at Liverpool for very long time, admits Jurgen Klopp
Today at 8:13 PM
In light of rumours surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future, Jurgen Klopp believes that the Egyptian is still committed to the project that Liverpool are creating. The 28-year-old is considered to be one of the best forwards in the world and has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Ever since Mohamed Salah spoke glowingly about both Barcelona and Real Madrid, including how a move to Spain would suit him, the rumour mill has been in overdrive. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Spain with a new report or rumour coming out everyday. That, however, hasn’t affected the forward’s output for Liverpool, with him leading the Premier League’s scoring charts with 17 goals.
Yet with the Reds struggling to keep up with the rest of the title chasing pack, it has seen reports indicate that Salah could be on his way out over the summer. That has been refuted by Jurgen Klop who admitted that, he believes, Salah is somebody who is “a very very important player” for Liverpool. Not only that, the German added that he believes Salah will be at the club for a “very long time”.
"It's just a bit awkward when I have to praise my own players, which I like to do to be honest, but especially in Mo's case, the numbers speak for themselves. Mo is not only a goalscorer, he has developed as a footballer as well. He is a very, very important player for us and hopefully he will be that for a very long time of course," Klopp said, reported Goal.
