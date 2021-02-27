Was in negotiations with Barcelona but I see myself in Milan now, admits Lautaro Martinez
Today at 6:12 PM
In light of rumours over a move to Barcelona over the summer, Lautaro Martinez has confessed that despite negotiations with the La Liga giants, his future lies with Inter Milan. The Argentine forward has been heavily linked with a move away amidst interest from Spain, Italy, and even England.
After a sensational first season under Antonio Conte last season, where he scored 21 goals and contributed to a further 8 more, it saw Lautaro Martinez heavily linked with a move away. Everyone from Manchester City, Liverpool to Juventus, and Bayern Munich were linked with a move but none more so than Barcelona. The La Liga giants had many from within their ranks try to convince the Argentine to sign for him but no move ever occurred over the summer window.
However, the rumour mill hasn’t stopped but that hasn’t affected Martinez’s performances with him netting 15 goals and contributing to 7 more across all competitions this season. Yet with the rumours continuing to persist, Martinez has revealed that he is “going to sign a contract extension with Inter” in the near future. The forward further added that while he “was in negotiations with Barcelona”, he now believes that his future is with Inter Milan “for a long-time”.
“It’s true, I was in negotiations with Barcelona. I was clear with [Antonio] Conte, I told him: 'I am only thinking about Inter, this is not going to affect me'. However, it all belongs in the past. I am going to sign a contract extension with Inter,” Martinez told the Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I don’t know when there will be an official announcement. Meanwhile, I play. My future is here, I see myself in Milan for a long time. I like everything about this city. The food, the fans, the team. I only have positive feelings.”
