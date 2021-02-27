Lionel Messi needs help from the rest of Barcelona's squad, asserts Ronald Koeman

The Catalan giants have struggled to score goals with Lionel Messi the only player hitting double figures in the league. To make things even worse, Ansu Fati, who has been injured since November, is the club’s third-highest goal-scorer in the league with four. It has seen Koeman admit that Messi needs help from the rest of the team and not from just the senior players. The Dutch coach has asked the younger players to step forward and showcase what they can do as well.