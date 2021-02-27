ISL 2020-21 | Northeast United FC players deserved play-offs spot, asserts Khalid Jamil

Northeast United FC were sailing through troubled waters when Gerard Nus was sacked after poor displays and was replaced by Khalid Jamil . With tons of experience as a manager in the Indian circuit, the stop-gap tactician applied it on the team at his disposal to stage a magical turnaround to guide them to their best-ever campaign.

With the 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters FC , by virtue of strikes from VP Suhair and Apuia, last Friday evening, the ‘Highlanders’ confirmed their play-offs spot, having collected 33 points from their quota of 20 matches. Jamil, so far unbeaten as the interim coach of Northeast United FC this season, credited the players for inspiring turnaround this season and admitted that his players deserve to be in the semi-finals.

"I am not thinking about (the playoffs). The players deserved this, we got this result because of the players, that is 100 percent sure. The players worked very hard. I don't have to tell them anything,” said Khalid Jamil, after the win over Kerala Blasters FC.

“On the pitch, they are (doing the job). They help each other. For example today, Federico Gallego wasn't 100 percent fit so Imran Khan came in his place. So there were changes. Because of their knowledge, we got this result. There is pressure (being in the playoffs) but we must enjoy that pressure,” added the interim coach.