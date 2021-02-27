Dortmund will have to sell a player if we play next season with no fans, admits Hans-Joachim Watzke
Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, has revealed that while the club are financially stable, they could have to sell a player if next season is played behind closed doors. The financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been felt across football’s universe, with every club hurt.
Despite rumours of a move away for both Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho over the summer, Borussia Dortmund still managed to keep the duo at the club. That, however, hasn’t stopped the rumour mill with the two Dortmund stars, alongside quite a few others, all heavily linked with a move away in the months since. While nothing has materialized, Haaland and Sancho are considered to be at the top of many shortlists with clubs looking at a summer 2021 move.
That hasn’t been refuted by Hans-Joachim Watzke as he admitted that at the moment, he is “ruling nothing out”, especially with the footballing world in the middle of a pandemic. The financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic has affected Dortmund as well and Watzke further added that the club could be forced into selling a player over the summer. But that is only if Dortmund are forced to “play the whole of next season without spectators”.
"In the midst of a pandemic, I am now ruling nothing out. But it is not necessarily the aim. The most important thing is the financial balance: that we have a strong team on the field and at the same time are economically stable. If we play the whole of next season without spectators, we must certainly think about giving up a player," Watzke said, reported ESPN.
“Asking banks for credit lines just to not sell a player is not going to be our way. We are still unable to make a forecast for the year as a whole. As long as the situation persists, we will not be in the black. Our liabilities are currently at €26.7m. This shows that BVB has great economic strength and is very stable."
