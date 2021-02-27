Don’t think it’s time for massive rebuild at Liverpool, admits Jurgen Klopp
Today at 6:05 PM
Despite claims that Liverpool need a rebuild to thrive again, Jurgen Klopp has refuted that claim and instead admitted that the squad only needs readjustments in the summer to do well. The Reds have fallen off trail for the title over the last month with them currently nineteen points off the top.
With Liverpool walking into the 2020/21 season as reigning champions for the first time in Premier League history, many expected the Reds to do it all again. And they looked like they could despite injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as Jurgen Klopp’s men lost just once in their opening seventeen league games. However, in the nine games since, Liverpool have managed to win just twice in the league and are currently on a four game losing run.
That includes losses to Everton, Leicester City, and Manchester City which has seen the Reds sit nineteen points behind Pep Guardiola’s team. Furthermore, given Liverpool’s struggles, many have called for a rebuild but Jurgen Klopp doesn’t believe his side need a “massive rebuild”. Instead, the German coach admitted that they do need to plan for the future and make a few readjustments but don’t need anything major.
"I don't think it is time for a massive rebuild like how I understand it. The squad of this year didn't have the chance to play together one time really. I think it would make sense to have a look at that [problem] but on top of that, of course little readjustments will happen. Reacting on the situation but planning at the same time for the future and all these kinds of things. I am not sure we can do that in the summer but that is what we will try," Klopp said, reported the BBC.
