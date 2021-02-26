ISL 2020-21 | We have improved enormously, claims Owen Coyle

Today at 3:35 PM
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels that they have improved enormously towards the closing stages of the Indian Super League even though missed out on the play-offs qualification. The ‘Red Miners’ ended their campaign with a 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC last Thursday evening.
With Jamshedpur FC’s title dream already shattered, they were hoping to end the season on a high, with them locking horns with Bengaluru FC last evening. The ‘Red Miners’ were on the money from the word go, having taken a 3-0 lead by the end of the first half. Their head coach Owen Coyle feels that have improved enormously towards the closing stages of the Indian Super League.
"We have improved enormously. Jamshedpur took 5 points from the last 10 games last season. And we took 12. We have been fantastic. There are areas we need to get better and as a coach, we will need to bring that to the club,” said Owen Coyle, after the win over Bengaluru FC.
Steven Eze drew first blood in the 16th minute, while Seminlen Doungel doubled the lead in the 34th minute. David Grande took the game away from the Blues by netting the third seven minutes later.
Even though Bengaluru FC scored twice after the change of sides, the Red Miners held on to the lead to register three points and end the season at the sixth position in the league table. Owen Coyle thanked the fans for the constant support they’ve shown throughout the season.
"The approach is always trying to improve. And if you're trying to bring in players, it is to make them better. I want to thank the fans for the support, it has been unwavering. Thank you so much for all your (supporters) support. It is always difficult when the fans aren't here. Please come (to the stadium). Be vocal. Be colorful," signed off Coyle.
