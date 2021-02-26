ISL 2020-21 | Fielding youngsters didn't work out against Jamshedpur FC

Today at 3:37 PM
Bengaluru FC interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted that the decision to give youngsters more game time didn’t work out for them in their game against Jamshedpur FC last Thursday evening. The Blues finished the season at seventh place in the league table with 22 points, having won just five matches.
Bengaluru FC had nothing but pride to play for when they took the field against Jamshedpur FC last Thursday evening. The Blues’ think-tank decided to field youngsters to give them valuable game time in the build-up to the AFC Cup and the next season. But, the plan backfired with their interim coach Naushad Moosa admitting that the decision didn’t work out for them last evening.
"The idea was to give youngsters time, things didn't work out. There were three early goals. That's what we had to change. Then we were almost there," said Naushad Moosa, during the post-match press conference.
Jamshedpur FC took the offensive from the onset, with them leading 3-0 by the end of the first-half. Even though Fran Gonzalez and Sunil Chhetri scored each to stage a fight-back, it was not enough to salvage a point. But, Moosa did point out that the youngsters have been impressive nonetheless, but it’s just that they have to believe in themselves.
"Of course, we have been recording the training sessions and he has been watching all the young talents. He's impressed with the way players are performing. They have the talent it is just that they have to believe in themselves,"added the manager.
