ISL 2020-21 | We reacted to difficult conditions early on against Odisha FC, asserts Sergio Lobera

Today at 3:52 PM
Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera feels that his team reacted very well to difficult conditions to claim a 6-1 win over Odisha FC last Wednesday evening. The ‘Islanders’ will is scheduled to play their last game of the season against leaders ATK-Mohun Bagan at the GMC Stadium, this weekend.
Although Mumbai City FC have already qualified for the play-offs, they required a win to keep the pressure on ATK-Mohun Bagan and keep their hopes alive for a top-place finish. Even though Odisha FC took the lead early on in the game via a spot-kick, the ‘Islanders’ owned the game from there on, having slotted home six-time to register full points. Their head coach Sergio Lobera feels that his team reacted very well to difficult conditions, especially after they conceded the goal early on.
"I think in terms of result, this was the best performance. But the most important for me is how the team got the result. We reacted very well to difficult conditions at the beginning of the game. We conceded a penalty goal. It was very important to be strong at that moment, and I am very happy with the performance of the team,” said Sergio Lobera, after the win over Odisha FC.
Mumbai City FC were in a fix after the 0-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC in the previous game, which acted as a major road-block towards the end of their successful season. But, with the 6-1 win, they’ve punched back in style, with Sergio Lobera happy that the players learnt from their mistakes in the previous game.
"It was very important for us to not repeat the mistakes we did in the last game. But today we were very strong as a team and were loyal to our style of play. Playing with a clear head is very important, and I am very happy with the performance," added the manager.
