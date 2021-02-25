ISL 2020-21 | Never faced such a tough team like Mumbai City FC before, admits Steven Dias

Odisha FC had little motivation when they took the field against Mumbai City FC last Wednesday evening, apart from spoiling the latter’s party in their pursuit to finish as the top-placed team in the league this season. Even though the ‘Juggernauts’ took an early lead via a Diego Mauricio strike, they were pinned down to the mat in the rest of the game, having suffered a humiliating 1-6 loss at the end. Their interim coach Steven Dias admitted that they have never faced such a tough team before.