ISL 2020-21 | Never faced such a tough team like Mumbai City FC before, admits Steven Dias

Today at 4:06 PM
Odisha FC interim coach Steven Dias admitted that they have never faced such a tough team before, with them crashing to a 1-6 loss to the islanders last Wednesday evening. The ‘Juggernauts’ will play their last match of the season against SC East Bengal this Saturday, at the GMC Stadium.
Odisha FC had little motivation when they took the field against Mumbai City FC last Wednesday evening, apart from spoiling the latter’s party in their pursuit to finish as the top-placed team in the league this season. Even though the ‘Juggernauts’ took an early lead via a Diego Mauricio strike, they were pinned down to the mat in the rest of the game, having suffered a humiliating 1-6 loss at the end. Their interim coach Steven Dias admitted that they have never faced such a tough team before.
"This is one of the best teams in the league. I never faced such a tough team before. They are a very good side so it was tough for us," said Steven Dias, during the post-match press conference.
The first half would have been good if we hadn't conceded goals from set-pieces. I knew we were playing one of the best teams in the league so we were compact and we got the lead also. But I am proud of my boys, they worked very hard," added the former footballer.
Steven Taylor, appearing in his 400th career game suffered an injury midway through the game and had to sit out for the rest of the match. The interim manager was felt it was disappointing for the player and the team, with not many options for them to replace him in that position.
"It was very sad. We were 1-1 when he got injured. If you see in our squad, there are many players who are injured. I don't have many options for that position. It's very disheartening because after his injury, we conceded the goal," informed Dias.
