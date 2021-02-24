Very happy to be at Bayern Munich but I don’t think about so far in future, admits Robert Lewandowski
Yesterday at 9:10 PM
Robert Lewandowski has confessed that despite the interest from the MLS, he’s happy at Bayern Munich and added that he hasn’t really thought that far ahead about his future. The 32-year-old has a contract until 2023 with the Bavarians and hasn’t shown any sign of decline despite being in his 30s.
With Robert Lewandowski entering his 30s, it saw many fans and critics alike concerned that the forward would struggle to cope with the demands of the game. That hasn’t been the case with the Polish forward thriving for Bayern Munich with him finishing as the top scorer in Europe last season with 55 goals in 47 appearances. That included Lewandowski lifting three trophies, including the Champions League and Bundesliga crowns.
Nothing has changed this season with the forward netting 32 goals in 31 appearances with four in five Champions League appearances. But that hasn’t stopped rumours of Lewandowski potentially leaving for the MLS although the forward admitted that he’s happy where he is right now. Yet despite that, the 32-year-old refused to rule out a move to the US, as he added that the league is improving season by season.
"Playing in the USA? I don't know because I don't know what it means for me and when. For sure I know a lot about MLS because a few Polish players and also German players played there and they talk to me about the life there, but also about MLS,” Lewandowski said, reported Goal.
"They say that every year there is a step up [in the league's quality] and they want to be better. I don't know what it means exactly for me personally, but I'm very happy to be here [at Bayern]. I don't think about so far in the future."
