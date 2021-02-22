Reports | Leicester City leading race for LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare
Today at 9:16 PM
According to the Guardian, Leicester City have stepped up their interest in LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare with them looking at a €30 million move for the young midfielder. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away and has thrived for the Ligue 1 giants over the last few years.
Ever since he signed for the club from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, Boubakary Soumare has thrived for LOSC Lille with him making his debut that very season. But four years later and the Frenchman has slowly but steadily become one of the most sought after midfielders especially after his performances over the last few years.
It has seen Manchester City, Manchester United and AC Milan all consider moves although reportedly Newcastle United came closest to signing him. But while Soumare rejected the Magpies, the Guardian has reported that Leicester City have stepped up their interest in the Lille star. The report has indicated that despite Soumare’s €35 million valuation, the Foxes believe that they can get a cut-price deal as the 21-year-old has one year left on his deal.
That combined with Leicester City’s Champions League hopes make the Foxes, the top suitor for Soumare although their position in the Premier League’s top four is not confirmed yet. The King Power Stadium side currently sit in third place on the league table with them ten points behind first place side Manchester City and nine above sixth place Liverpool.
Leicester are interested in signing Boubacary Soumaré. He’s in the list as potential target for the midfield.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 19, 2021
Many clubs have asked info to Lille as his contract is expiring in June 2022 - big opportunity. But #LCFC are now planning to open talks. 🔵 #transfers
