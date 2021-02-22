 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    Reports | Leicester City leading race for LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Boubakary Soumare has made 98 appearances for LOSC Lille

    Getty

    Reports | Leicester City leading race for LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:16 PM

    According to the Guardian, Leicester City have stepped up their interest in LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare with them looking at a €30 million move for the young midfielder. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away and has thrived for the Ligue 1 giants over the last few years.

    Ever since he signed for the club from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017, Boubakary Soumare has thrived for LOSC Lille with him making his debut that very season. But four years later and the Frenchman has slowly but steadily become one of the most sought after midfielders especially after his performances over the last few years. 

    It has seen Manchester City, Manchester United and AC Milan all consider moves although reportedly Newcastle United came closest to signing him. But while Soumare rejected the Magpies, the Guardian has reported that Leicester City have stepped up their interest in the Lille star. The report has indicated that despite Soumare’s €35 million valuation, the Foxes believe that they can get a cut-price deal as the 21-year-old has one year left on his deal.

    That combined with Leicester City’s Champions League hopes make the Foxes, the top suitor for Soumare although their position in the Premier League’s top four is not confirmed yet. The King Power Stadium side currently sit in third place on the league table with them ten points behind first place side Manchester City and nine above sixth place Liverpool.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down