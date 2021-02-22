Reports | Leicester City leading race for LOSC Lille’s Boubakary Soumare

It has seen Manchester City, Manchester United and AC Milan all consider moves although reportedly Newcastle United came closest to signing him. But while Soumare rejected the Magpies, the Guardian has reported that Leicester City have stepped up their interest in the Lille star. The report has indicated that despite Soumare’s €35 million valuation, the Foxes believe that they can get a cut-price deal as the 21-year-old has one year left on his deal.