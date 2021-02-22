ISL 2020-21 | We have problems in our defence, admits Juan Ferrando

FC Goa were aiming for nothing less than a win when they locked horns with Bengaluru FC, last Sunday evening. Two early strikes from Igor Angulo and Redeem Tlang were enough for them to script a well-deserved victory for the ‘Gaurs’ and inched closer to a top-four finish in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League. In spite of the win, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that they should keep on improving, especially in their defence.