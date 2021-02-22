Can’t say what will happen in summer at the moment, admits Florian Neuhaus
Today at 9:24 PM
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus has confessed that he has no clue what will happen to him beyond the current campaign amidst rumours of his future. The 23-year-old has been in fine form this season for the Bundesliga side and has been linked with a move to Europe’s best sides.
With Borussia Monchengladbach qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in their history, a lot of praise has gone, rightfully, to their coach Marco Rose. But at the same time, it has seen the likes of Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea and a few others praised for playing key roles in the German side’s performances on said stage. They’re not the only one though with Florian Neuhaus doing equally well and it has seen the midfielder attract attention.
That has come from not just Germany’s biggest club sides but from across Europe with Liverpool reportedly keen on a move for the 23-year-old. It has put Neuhaus’ future up in the air especially with reports of a €40 million release clause to his name but the German admitted that he has no idea what “will happen in the summer at the moment”. But Neuhaus confessed that he has “very big goals for this season” and that’s what his focus is on.
"I have a contract until 2024 and I have very big goals for this season. That's what I'm concentrating on now. [Transfer talk] is really not a big issue for me now. I play at Borussia, I have a contract, and we as a club are still pursuing very big goals this season," Neuhaus told Kicker.
“I can't say what will happen in the summer at the moment. I'm also very relaxed about the future. Borussia is a club where I was able to develop excellently and where everything is there. I know what I have with Borussia."
- Florian Neuhaus
- Marco Rose
- Bundesliga
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Borussia Monchengladbach
- Liverpool Fc
