Barcelona will have most competitive squad for next season, admits Toni Frexia

In his latest interview, Frexia has revealed that he has big plans for the club and that includes helping them get back on the financial track. The La Liga giants’ are in serious debt, with their gross debt rising to nearly €1.2 billion, and it has affected their ability to sign players. But Frexia revealed that he has created a plan that could see “Barcelona have the competitive team” that they deserve to have. He further added that it could mean big money moves for players like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the future.