All transfer talk around Jadon Sancho has already been forgotten, admits Hans-Joachim Watzke
Today at 9:22 PM
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confessed that he believes Jadon Sancho has put the transfer talk behind him and added that the club are happy to see him doing well. The 20-year-old struggled early in the season but has since turned around his form with 25 goal contributions.
After being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, Jadon Sancho struggled to start the new season properly. It saw the 20-year-old score just one goal in his opening 14 league games although Sancho did assist six goals in the same time-frame. Not only that, the Englishman continued to score and assist goals in the Champions League with five goal contributions in as many games.
However, with two years left on his current contract, the former Manchester City starlet has continued to showcase his talent and that has seen him linked with a move away. But in light of the transfer talk, Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted that Sancho reacted to that well and believes that the summer transfer saga “has already been forgotten”. The Dortmund CEO further added that Sancho is showing the world just what he can do and the club are happy he’s doing it for them.
"Jadon is doing really well at the moment, he's back. But that was only a matter of time. All the transfer talk in the summer has already been forgotten. Edin [Terzic] talked to him a lot. Jadon has shown again in the last few weeks what incredible quality he is. We are very happy that he is playing for us,” Watzke said, reported Goal.
