All transfer talk around Jadon Sancho has already been forgotten, admits Hans-Joachim Watzke

However, with two years left on his current contract, the former Manchester City starlet has continued to showcase his talent and that has seen him linked with a move away. But in light of the transfer talk, Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted that Sancho reacted to that well and believes that the summer transfer saga “has already been forgotten”. The Dortmund CEO further added that Sancho is showing the world just what he can do and the club are happy he’s doing it for them.