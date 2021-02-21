We are happy to extend Niklas Sule’s contract but only under right conditions, reveals Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

He has made 15 appearances in the league this season but that combined with Dayot Upamecano’s arrival in the summer could complicate things. Add that to the fact that Sule has only eighteen months alongside interest from England and it does lead to a problem for Bayern Munich. But that is not the way Karl-Heinz Rummenigge sees it as he admitted that the club will take a look at the defender’s situation in the summer and then make a decision together.