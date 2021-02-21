Real Madrid won’t take any risks with Karim Benzema, proclaims Zinedine Zidane

“We are not going to take risks with Benzema because the season is long. If he is fine, he will be with us. If not, he won’t. We are not going to take risks. We never take risks. If it was the Champions League final, that is different and we could [take a risk]. If it’s the final game of the Liga season, maybe. But there are many games to play, so we won’t take risks. He will have a scan tomorrow and we will see,” Zidane said, reported Goal.