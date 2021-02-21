Real Madrid won’t take any risks with Karim Benzema, proclaims Zinedine Zidane
Today at 6:10 PM
In light of Karim Benzema’s injury, Zinedine Zidane has revealed that Real Madrid won’t be taking any unnecessary risks with the Frenchman ahead of their Champions league Round of 16 clash. The 33-year-old has been in fine form this season with him contributing to 21 goals in 28 appearances.
Few players have become as important as Karim Benzema has for Real Madrid especially since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club. The Frenchman has taken over the mantle and the pressures that come with being the main man for the Los Blancos and has thrived with it. It saw the 33-year-old play a key role last season as Real Madrid flew to the La Liga title.
However, the Frenchman has struggled with injuries this term which has been the case for a large contingent of the Real Madrid squad. But ahead of their first Champions League knockout game, many fans expect Zidane to play the injured Benzema but the Frenchman has refuted that. Instead, the Los Blancos boss revealed that they won’t be taking any risks with the forward and will only play him if he is fine to take the field.
“We are not going to take risks with Benzema because the season is long. If he is fine, he will be with us. If not, he won’t. We are not going to take risks. We never take risks. If it was the Champions League final, that is different and we could [take a risk]. If it’s the final game of the Liga season, maybe. But there are many games to play, so we won’t take risks. He will have a scan tomorrow and we will see,” Zidane said, reported Goal.
