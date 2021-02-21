ISL 2020-21 | Win over Mumbai City FC was fully deserved, claims Owen Coyle

Today at 12:34 PM
Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle admitted that the 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC last Saturday evening at the Tilak Maidan was fully deserved. After the inspiring performance, the ‘Red Miners’ are now at the sixth position on the table with 24 points from 19 matches with six wins to their name.
Jamshedpur FC’s title hopes were already shattered following their 0-1 loss to ATK-Mohun Bagan in their last game, even though mathematically they still had a slim chance of making it to the top-four. With an inspiring 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC last evening, the ‘Red Minres’ managed to keep their hopes alive for the time being. Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels that the win was well deserved the win and he wants to finish the season strongly.
"It was a great victory. It was fully deserved from the first whistle to the last. We controlled the game and scored two goals. We could have scored a few more from some wonderful chances,” said Owen Coyle, during the post-match press conference.
"All credit to the players because in the last game against ATK Mohun Bagan, we should have never lost. We had put so much into the game. We played well, we are winning games and obviously great three points. It is important to finish the season strongly. We have shown improvement from last season and we will continue to keep moving forward, “he added.
Young Boris Singh was introduced into the game in the second half, while it took him few minutes to get into the score-sheet, having also impressed with his overall game. Owen Coyle is pleased with the FIFA U-17 World Cup star and feels that he will improve a lot going forward. Jamshedpur FC will play their last match of the season against Bengaluru FC this Thursday.
