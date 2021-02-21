ISL 2020-21 | Win over Mumbai City FC was fully deserved, claims Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC’s title hopes were already shattered following their 0-1 loss to ATK-Mohun Bagan in their last game, even though mathematically they still had a slim chance of making it to the top-four. With an inspiring 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC last evening, the ‘Red Minres’ managed to keep their hopes alive for the time being. Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels that the win was well deserved the win and he wants to finish the season strongly.