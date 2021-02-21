ISL 2020-21 | We played the worst game of the season against Jamshedpur FC

With ATK-Mohun Bagan claiming wins in each of their last five matches and widening the gap at the top of the table, Mumbai City FC had to play catch up. While it was not expected that the ‘Islanders’ would run through Jamshedpur FC, but a 0-2 loss did not help their cause either, with their chances of earning the coveted AFC Champions League berth looking slim right now. Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera feels that they played the worst game of their season last Saturday evening.