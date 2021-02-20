Think Kylian Mbappe’s future will be clarified soon, reveals Mauricio Pochettino

With eighteen months left on his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the rumour mill has been alight with various reports on Kylian Mbappe’s future alongside Neymar's as well with the Brazilian also in the same boat. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet by either club or player, the Frenchman has been linked to Europe’s biggest sides and his performance at the Camp Nou in the Champions League recently has only increased everything.