Reports | Manchester City to wait on Lionel Messi’s decision before making move

No club across Europe has been linked more to Lionel Messi than Manchester City have and the fact that Pep Guardiola is at the club has only increased the frequency of the rumours. It has even seen many former City players announce that Messi’s future would be best placed in Manchester, with the Premier League giants, especially given the environment there. However, reports have indicated that the club haven’t made their approach yet, although the latest rumours revealed that City have tabled a bid.