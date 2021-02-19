ISL 2020-21 | Odisha FC interim coach Gerald Peyton leaves for personal reasons

Today at 8:38 PM
Odisha FC interim coach Gerald Peyton is leaving for his home due to personal reasons and is not going to be a part of their last two games in the ongoing Indian Super League. Meantime, former Indian international footballer Steven Dias will replace him until the end of the season.
Odisha FC’s Interim Head Coach Gerald Peyton has decided to leave for his home due to personal reasons after the Club’s 18th game against FC Goa in the ongoing Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) in Goa. He will not be available for the last two matches and Coach Steven Dias will be the Interim Head Coach in Coach Peyton’s absence for the matches against Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal.
Coach Peyton expressed, “I have to return to Japan for personal family reasons. I have enjoyed coaching in India with Odisha FC and the players and staff have made the bio bubble warm and comfortable. To all the Odisha fans, thank you for your patience and support through this Pandemic. Maybe, I will come back to India in the future and enjoy a normal life without Covid-19."
Odisha FC CEO Mr. Rohan Sharma commented, “We thank Coach Gerry for stepping in at such a late junction in the season. We wish Coach Gerry and his family all the best through this troubling time. Everyone at the club is sending positive thoughts and prayers to his family.”
