ISL 2020-21 | Losing two points against Northeast United FC was painful, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Today at 1:46 PM
Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo felt that it was very painful to lose two points at the end of the game against Northeast United FC last Thursday evening. The ‘Marina Machans’, already out of contention for the title race, will play their last match of the season against Kerala Blasters FC.
Chennaiyin FC had only pride to play for when they locked horns with Northeast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolin last evening. The ‘Marina Machans’ started the game with a bang, having taken the lead in the eighth minute of the game itself, but were down by 1-2 by the end of the first half. They struck twice early in the second half, but a spot-kick in the stoppage time meant they had to be content with a single point. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo felt that it was very painful to lose two points at the end of the game.
"We were 2-1 down in the first half. But we made three gifts for the opponents. You can't get such an easy goal. I'm also proud of the boys and how they managed and played the game. The last mistake (penalty), it was a misunderstanding between (Enes) Sipovic and Vishal (Kaith). We have to accept this and we will look to win the last game. We lost two points and it is painful," said Csaba Laszlo, during the post-match press conference.
Chennayin FC have been unlucky this season, having created numerous opportunities but failed to convert. The manager heaped praise on the players for the way they played in the last game and he hopes that they are not going let him down in their last fixture of the season, against Kerala Blasters FC, this coming weekend.
"I told tactically about what to do better. Think that is the reason that the team is alive and wanted to win. They wanted to show we are not a team that wanted to give up. I think in this case I have to congratulate the boys for understanding what to follow. I think if we are more confident we can score more goals. Last game I want to see the same time with the same pride," added the Chennaiyin FC head coach.
