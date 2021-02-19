ISL 2020-21 | Losing two points against Northeast United FC was painful, asserts Csaba Laszlo

Chennaiyin FC had only pride to play for when they locked horns with Northeast United FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolin last evening. The ‘Marina Machans’ started the game with a bang, having taken the lead in the eighth minute of the game itself, but were down by 1-2 by the end of the first half. They struck twice early in the second half, but a spot-kick in the stoppage time meant they had to be content with a single point. Chennaiyin FC head coach Csaba Laszlo felt that it was very painful to lose two points at the end of the game.