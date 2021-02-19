ISL 2020-21 | Lack of concentration cost us two points against Chennaiyin FC, admits Khalid Jamil

Unbeaten in the last six matches, Northeast United FC were sailing towards a top-four finish with them needing a win against Chennaiyin FC to cement their place. In spite of a spirited comeback from a goal down, the opponents managed to snatch away a point, with the match ending 3-3. It was Luis Machado’s spot-kick in the 94th minute of the game that saved the blushes for the ‘Highlanders’. Northeast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil feels that lack of concentration cost them two points during their match against Chennaiyin FC.

"You can say lack of concentration (as a reason for the draw) but we came back and that is a good point. I don't have any doubt. All the boys worked very hard,” said Khalid Jamil, following the 3-3 draw.

The Highlanders are tied with Hyderabad FC and FC Goa with 27 points each from 18 matches, while only teams can make a cut to the play-offs. But, for the time being, Khalid Jamil is not thinking about the semi-finals, else he is concerned about their next match against SC East Bengal .

"We are never thinking about the remaining games. We are thinking about playing against East Bengal which is a good side. So we have to give our best. This is a big challenge. We are playing against a good team in the next game. So we must think about the next game. We can do much better," added the manager.