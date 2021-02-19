Dutee Chand claims pole position in Indian Grand Prix 1

Today at 6:53 PM
Dutee Chand stormed past her competitors to claim the pole position in the women’s 100m event during the Indian Grand Prix 1 at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports, on Thursday. This was the first major national track and field event after the 2019 National Open Athletics Championships.
The national record holder in the women’s 100m event - Dutee Chand is eyeing a berth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the Indian Grand Prix I was a preparation for the top athletes ahead of the AFI Federation Cup next month. The Odisha-born racer stormed past her competitors to finish at the pole position in the women’s 100m event during the Indian Grand Prix 1 at the Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports, on Thursday.
Dutee Chand clocked 11.51 seconds, followed by Karnataka’s T Daneshwari (11.86 seconds) and Maharashtra’s Diandra Dudley Valladares (11.97). But, the Asian Games Gold medallist is yet to qualify for the Tokyo Games, with the cut-off for the event at 11.15 seconds.
It was the first national-level track and field event for the seniors after a long time - National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi in October 2019 being the last. Muhammed Anas (Kerala) finished second, behind Krishnakumar Satish Rane (Maharashtra) in the 100m event while Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odisha) ran the slower B Race to clock 10.89 for his 100m run. Akoria Rajiv (Tamil Nadu) finished was the fastest in the men’s 200m event, winning the B Race in 21.40 seconds.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Dutee Chand
- Muhammed Anas
- Amiya Kumar Mallick
- National Open Athletics Meet
- 2021 Tokyo Olympics
- Indian Athletics Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.