Dutee Chand claims pole position in Indian Grand Prix 1

It was the first national-level track and field event for the seniors after a long time - National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi in October 2019 being the last. Muhammed Anas (Kerala) finished second, behind Krishnakumar Satish Rane (Maharashtra) in the 100m event while Amiya Kumar Mallick (Odisha) ran the slower B Race to clock 10.89 for his 100m run. Akoria Rajiv (Tamil Nadu) finished was the fastest in the men’s 200m event, winning the B Race in 21.40 seconds.