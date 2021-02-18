ISL 2020-21 | Kolkata Derby is a dangerous match for us, asserts Anotnio Lopez Habas

ATK-Mohun Bagan - placed at the pole position in the league table is in the best position to win the League Winners Shield. But, they are up against arch-rivals SC East Bengal in the high-voltage ‘Kolkata Derby’ this Friday evening, at the Fatorda Stadium. As per ATK-Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, the Derby is a different game, where the attitude is at the highest level. The Spaniard feels that the game is going to be a dangerous one for the 'Mariners.’