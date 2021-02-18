 user tracker image
sport iconFootball

    More Options

    ISL 2020-21 | Kolkata Derby is a dangerous match for us, asserts Anotnio Lopez Habas

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Antonio Lopez Habas feels that they should depend solely on Roy Krishna

    Twitter

    ISL 2020-21 | Kolkata Derby is a dangerous match for us, asserts Anotnio Lopez Habas

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:44 PM

    ATK-Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas feels that the upcoming Kolkata Derby is a dangerous game for them. The last meeting between the two Kolkata giants ended in favour of ATK-Mohun Bagan, with Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh netting one each in the second half of the game

    ATK-Mohun Bagan - placed at the pole position in the league table is in the best position to win the League Winners Shield. But, they are up against arch-rivals SC East Bengal in the high-voltage ‘Kolkata Derby’ this Friday evening, at the Fatorda Stadium. As per ATK-Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, the Derby is a different game, where the attitude is at the highest level. The Spaniard feels that the game is going to be a dangerous one for the 'Mariners.’

    "The derby is a different game. The attitude is at the highest level and it is different from other matches because you have to solve a situation in a different manner. It is a dangerous match for us," said Antonio Lopez Habas, ahead of Friday’s game.

    The Mariners’ blanked the ‘red and gold’ brigade in their previous meeting by a 2-0 margin back in November. But, according to the manager, the situation in quite different now, but their aim to register full points remains constant.

    "I think Roy (Krishna) is a fantastic footballer but it is very important for us to not depend only on him because for Roy to give a good performance, ten players behind him need to give a good effort. I am very happy with the performance of Roy and I want him to continue with his good form," added the manager.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down