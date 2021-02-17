RB Leipzig were definitely not two goals worse than Liverpool, asserts Julian Nagelsmann
Today at 7:15 PM
In light of RB Leipzig’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool, Julian Nagelesmann believes that his side did not play that badly to lose by two goals to Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Bundesliga side were the favourites going into the game given Liverpool’s form but two second-half goals saw the Reds win the first-leg.
With Liverpool’s form going into the game, many had RB Leipzig pegged to win the first-leg at the Puskas Arena but things did not exactly pan out that way. While the German side put up an impressive fight, two goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the second half were more than enough for the Reds to walk away as winners. With the away goals rule in play, it simply adds to Leipzig’s problems ahead of the second leg, which takes place in March at Anfield.
But fans and critics believed that Julian Nagelsmann’s side were good for at least one goal although Leipzig didn’t take any of the three big chances they had. It saw Nagelsmann admit that same as he revealed that his side were not “two goals worse” than Liverpool. The German boss further added that the difference between the two sides was the fact that the Reds took their chances while his side failed to.
“When you win, you're always right, but we earned a lot of respect in the 90 minutes. We were definitely not worse and certainly not two goals worse. The big difference was they scored with their two chances, we had three big chances and weren’t clinical enough. For the two big mistakes we committed we were punished, and at such a high level that’s normal," Nagelsmann said, reported Goal.
