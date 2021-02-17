RB Leipzig were definitely not two goals worse than Liverpool, asserts Julian Nagelsmann

With Liverpool’s form going into the game, many had RB Leipzig pegged to win the first-leg at the Puskas Arena but things did not exactly pan out that way. While the German side put up an impressive fight, two goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the second half were more than enough for the Reds to walk away as winners. With the away goals rule in play, it simply adds to Leipzig’s problems ahead of the second leg, which takes place in March at Anfield.