Not an easy decision but I’ve decided to do something new, reveals David Alaba
Today at 8:37 AM
David Alaba has confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of this season although he hasn’t made a decision on his new club yet despite what the rumours say. The Austrian international is out of contract at the end of the current season and has been linked with a move to Spain.
With David Alaba entering the final six months of his current contract at Bayern Munich, the 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away. Reports have indicated that Real Madrid have already come to a pre-contract agreement with the Austrian defender although no move has materialized as of yet. However, they are not the only ones with reports indicating that Alaba has interest from England, Spain and even Italy.
But the 28-year-old has confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of his current contract although Alaba revealed that he has not made a decision on his future beyond that. The defender further revealed that this “was not an easy decision” to make and confessed that he made it because he wanted “to do something new”.
"It was not an easy decision. I have been here for 13 years and the association is really close to my heart. I am very grateful to the association for many things. I took my time because it's not an easy decision to make overnight,” Alaba said, reported Sky Sports.
“I decided to do something new - a new challenge. I haven't made the decision yet (on my new club), that remains to be seen. It's no secret that my management is in contact with several clubs. But a lot is being read into it and I want to concentrate fully on my task here. Money has not been a factor in my decision."
🗣️ @David_Alaba: "I haven't decided where I'm going next."#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/RPnJP2alSy— 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) February 16, 2021
