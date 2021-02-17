ISL 2020-21 | Kerala Blasters FC were better than us in some parts, admits Manuel Marquez

Hyederabad FC’s need of the hour was to maintain keep the points ticking, as well as improve their goal difference, to be able to stamp their place in the play-offs. With a thumping 4-0 defeat over Kerala Blasters FC last Tuesday evening at the Tilak Maidan - the script couldn’t have been better. But, as per their head coach Manuel Marquez, they did not play a good first half, while their opponents were better than them in some parts.