Enjoying playing with football’s elite and no one will get rid of me, proclaims Luis Suarez

When Luis Suarez was forced out of Barcelona over the summer, many expected the Uruguayan to struggle wherever he went next but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, Suarez has played a key role in Atletico Madrid’s run for the title with him silencing his doubters along the way. The 34-year-old is the top scorer in the La Liga with 16 goals in 22 appearances so far. Nobody in Spain even comes close to his tally and that is despite claims that the forward was well past his best before date.