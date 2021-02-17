Enjoying playing with football’s elite and no one will get rid of me, proclaims Luis Suarez
Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez has admitted that he is enjoying playing alongside football’s elite players especially with the Los Rojiblancos and added that he will decide when he leaves. The 34-year-old ended a six year spell at Barcelona earlier this summer before signing for Diego Simeone’s side.
When Luis Suarez was forced out of Barcelona over the summer, many expected the Uruguayan to struggle wherever he went next but that hasn’t been the case. Instead, Suarez has played a key role in Atletico Madrid’s run for the title with him silencing his doubters along the way. The 34-year-old is the top scorer in the La Liga with 16 goals in 22 appearances so far. Nobody in Spain even comes close to his tally and that is despite claims that the forward was well past his best before date.
But with those rumours still floating about, Suarez has confessed that nobody “will get rid of me” especially in light of rumours that he could retire soon. The 34-year-old even admitted that only he will decide when it is time to leave although Suarez added that he is enjoying playing in football’s elite and that proving doubters wrong makes it even better.
"I still feel like I'm enjoying this moment that I'm in today, in football's elite. Being at Atletico, you're in football's elite. Some people didn't believe that I could still be at this level. I've got the same enthusiasm," Suarez told ESPN.
“I hope that this year, next year and for however many years it is, I keep competing and giving my best, until you realise that you've gone as far as you can. But no one will get rid of me. I'll decide when I go."
