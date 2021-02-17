Barcelona are on right path but we lack certain things, admits Ronald Koeman

Since that incredible 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich , Barcelona have undergone a transformation with the club slowly but steadily preparing for the dawn of a new era. That is especially in light of Lionel Messi ’s potential departure but things could become even worse for the club, before it gets better. Nothing proves that as much as this season with the La Liga giants on the verge of walking away from a second consecutive season without a trophy.

The 4-1 loss at the Camp Nou adds to their problems and it saw much of the post-match talk focused on Ronald Koeman ’s future and whether or not the Dutch manager should quit. But the former Southampton boss refuted those claims and instead admitted that he believes Barcelona is on the right track going forward. But, Koeman also added that while they are on the right track, the club lacks things which has affected their form.

"If I was someone who gets happy when we win and then after a result like today said I had no desire to continue, that would be crazy. I know where I am and what we have to change. We're trying. We're not at the end of the path yet, we're halfway down it. You always have to aspire to win everything, but we have to recognise that we're short in certain areas. I have said several times that we're on the right path, but we lack things," Koeman said, reported ESPN.

"[Sergino] Dest at 20, in four years will be better. Pedri, at his age is already brilliant, but in five years he will be better than any PSG midfielder. It's tough, especially with the [demands] from the press. But I am realistic. I always defend my team. We did everything. We can defend better; we can be more aggressive and we're going to change that and work on it. We lack things, sure, but I have never thought before this game that we didn't. It's not the end of the path. It seems I am more realistic than everyone else."