Paris Saint-Germain’s clear objective is to win Champions League, asserts Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 8:44 PM
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain’s main objective is to win the Champions League and he understands the club’s obsession behind winning the trophy. The Ligue 1 giants have struggled in the competition with them only making the final for the first time last season.
While Lionel Messi’s potential move to Paris Saint-Germain has dominated the build-up to the game between Barcelona and the Ligue 1 giants, PSG’s run to the Champions League final has played a part. The French side became the first team from France in years to reach the final of Europe’s top club competition but failed to lift the coveted trophy with Bayern Munich beating them.
That hasn’t dulled the club’s lust for the Champions League crown with them trying to do nearly everything possible in order to get their hands on the trophy. So much so, that Mauricio Pochettino has termed it as an “obsession” for PSG but he admitted that he understands why they want it. The PSG boss further added that their “clear objective to win the Champions League” and they’re going to do their best to achieve it.
“When we signed for PSG, you could start to feel already that the Champions League game would be important. It’s our clear objective to win the Champions League and we understand the responsibility and the excitement. When I talk about obsession, I mean that those of us in football talk about passion and that’s an obsession too,” Pochettino said, reported the Guardian.
“Sometimes you don’t know which but you love this sport desperately, thinking about it constantly, 24 hours a day, and I see that obsession as a positive thing: a passion so great that it’s overflowing, on the verge of obsession. We’re not here to impose, we’re here to collaborate and try to fulfil the club’s objectives. These are two teams who aspire to win the Champions League. Sadly, only one of them can get through to the next round.”
