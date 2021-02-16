Manchester United confirm Mason Greenwood signing for two-year extension

“When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day. I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football. With the support from the manager, his coaching staff and so many great players to learn from; I know that I am developing every single day,” Greenwood told the club’s official website.