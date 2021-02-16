ISL 2020-21 | Odisha FC will go with gameplan to get results, asserts Gerald Peyton

Today at 5:27 PM
Odisha FC head coach Gerald Peyton has revealed that they are going with a gameplan when they face FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, this Wednesday evening. The 'Juggernauts', placed at the bottom of the table, have won just one game in the season and collected 9 points from 17 matches so far.
Odisha FC’s Interim Head Coach Gerry Peyton is now ready with a gameplan for the home team FC Goa for their next game in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). Attending the Pre-Match Press Conference ahead of the upcoming match against the Gaurs, he said that it is difficult to play matches in quick succession; however, he will want certain players to be fresh and have legs to do well tomorrow.
“They have done well because of which they are at the top of the table. I think all the top teams now, like Mumbai yesterday, are showing little bit of nerves. We will go there with a gameplan to do well and get a result,” the 64-year-old professional explained.
“I think it’s (playing back-to-back games) very difficult because we only finished last night going through all the details. Now I am starting to prepare for the training today with all the information how we are going to play against Goa. That sort of things – quick succession of games, the physical demands on the players, who is fit and who is not fit, having players fit…. Like last game, I rested Diego (Mauricio) thinking he comes on second half and then I want him fresh for the game against Goa. I want Diego to score two or three goals against Goa. I know I am asking too much, I always ask too much. I want Brad (Inman) fresh and I want certain payers fresh so that we have legs to do well against Goa.”
Elaborating more about Odisha FC’s plan, he mentioned, “When you look at the second half against NorthEast, we had a high percentage of passing, higher than them. We also had 81% accuracy of pass and against Goa, they are a good passing team. I know their tactics; I know how they will play against us. We will play in a certain way. After 15 minutes, we seem to settle down and then start to pass or we start to get our game together. This is going to be important that we start straight from the off.”
With three games to go for the Kalinga Warriors in the seventh season of the League, Coach Peyton, who had joined before the start of the season as an Assistant Coach, said that he is now preparing the team for the next ISL season.
“We are now preparing Odisha for next season. What I have said to the players is – This is your challenge. If you want to be successful next season then you have to prepare now for next season. Everything you do now is in preparation to get off to a winning start next season. If you don’t prepare now and let this season go, you are still in that state of mind when you start next season. These three games are very important,” the former Arsenal Coach asserted.
