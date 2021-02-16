ISL 2020-21 | FC Goa star Edu Bedia issued show cause by AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has issued yet another show cause in the ongoing season on disciplinary grounds, with FC Goa footballer Edu Bedia under the radar this time. Previously, Mumbai City FC star Hugo Boumous faced the heat after he used abusive words.

FC Goa captain Edu Bedia has been issued a Show Cause Notice by All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for an injury-time incident during their match against Chennaiyin FC played on Saturday 13th February at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Bedia was reported of 'unsporting behaviour towards CFC player Deepak Tangri.' The Committee has given the Spaniard time till 17th February to submit a reply. The player, who was shown a yellow card for the offence is suspended for FC Goa's next assignment against Odisha FC on Wednesday, after picking his fourth caution of the season.