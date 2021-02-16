ISL 2020-21 | FC Goa players will not get enough rest before Odisha FC games, complains Juan Ferrando

Today at 4:04 PM
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando is worried that his players won’t get enough rest, with them set to play against Odisha FC, just three days after their 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. The ‘Gaurs’ are currently at the fourth position on the league table, having collected 24 points from 17 matches.
FC Goa have to mount pressure on Northeast United FC to keep their title aspirations alive, with a win the only option when they take the field against bottom-placed Odisha FC this Wednesday evening. It was Igor Angulo’s lone strike that earned the ‘Gaurs’ full points in their previous encounter this season.
In spite of several injuries plaguing the squad, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando feels that they will get through cause they have a pretty good squad. But, he is worried that his players won’t get enough rest, with them set to face the ‘Juggernauts’ just three days after their clash with Chennaiyin FC, last weekend.
“It is necessary to prepare the team for the season. All the squads and the teams have problems. We have some important injuries but we are not scared, cause we have a very good squad. The only problem is that we have three days gap after the Chennaiyin FC game and we’ll not enough rest before the Odisha FC game, that will be a problem. But, we are not worried about the players (injuries),” said Juan Ferrando, during the pre-match press conference.
FC Goa have shared points in each of their each of their last six games, with their last win coming against Jamshedpur FC, more than a month back. When asked regarding the same, the Spaniard informed that they are not thinking about the results at all, rather trying to improve from their mistakes.
“In our minds, we are not thinking about the draws. Never. At this moment, our mentality in to keep on working. It’s not possible to give attention to (such) details but to focus (on our game). In the last game, it was unlucky for Ali and Dheeraj (conceded three goals), it is only possible to support them, to work and try to help, cause it’s important at this moment,” added the Spaniard.
