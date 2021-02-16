ISL 2020-21 | FC Goa players will not get enough rest before Odisha FC games, complains Juan Ferrando

“It is necessary to prepare the team for the season. All the squads and the teams have problems. We have some important injuries but we are not scared, cause we have a very good squad. The only problem is that we have three days gap after the Chennaiyin FC game and we’ll not enough rest before the Odisha FC game, that will be a problem. But, we are not worried about the players (injuries),” said Juan Ferrando, during the pre-match press conference.