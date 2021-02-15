We need to stick to the plan and show our performances, asserts Erling Haaland

But Dortmund’s recent form has many concerned especially since the Bundesliga giants have managed just one win in their last six games in the league. That has seen Erling Haaland admit that the team needs to try and stick to the gameplan that Terzic has created because he believes in what the interim head coach is trying to do. The Norwegian further added that he has been in situations similar to this and the squad needs to keep soldiering on before results arrive.