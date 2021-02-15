We need to stick to the plan and show our performances, asserts Erling Haaland
Today at 9:21 PM
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has asked his teammates to stick to coach Edin Terzic’s plan and added that they need to show their best performances going forward. The Bundesliga giants have struggled for form this season with them a mammoth fifteen points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
After an impressive start to their Bundesliga season, many expected a lot from Borussia Dortmund especially after they were humiliated by Bayern Munich the year before. But things haven’t exactly gone to plan for the club with them sacking former manager Lucien Favre. However, while the club never appointed a permanent replacement, Edin Terzic was appointed as interim head coach and the German has done a decent job.
But Dortmund’s recent form has many concerned especially since the Bundesliga giants have managed just one win in their last six games in the league. That has seen Erling Haaland admit that the team needs to try and stick to the gameplan that Terzic has created because he believes in what the interim head coach is trying to do. The Norwegian further added that he has been in situations similar to this and the squad needs to keep soldiering on before results arrive.
''We just have to try to stick to the match schedule we get before the game and stick to it. We get this plan because the coach believes that with this plan we can win against the team we are up against. We just have to stick to it and try to show the performance," Haaland told Sky Germany.
"I've been in situations like this before. It's not easy, but I try not to think about it too much. It's difficult when we lose again and you have the feeling that everything is going against you. Then we try to zero everything and bring new positive energy into the team, and that as quickly as possible."
