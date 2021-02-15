Reports | Paris Saint-Germain still keen on move for Lionel Messi next summer
Today at 9:25 PM
According to L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain are still in the hunt to sign Barcelona captain Lionel Messi despite all the noise surrounding the Argentine’s future at the moment. The 33-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season and has yet to sign a contract extension with Barcelona.
Despite a lot of noise surrounding Lionel Messi and his future at Barcelona, the Argentine has yet to sign a new contract extension with the La Liga giants. The Goal has even reported that Messi will be leaving his decision on his future beyond Barcelona to the end of the season and will spend the rest of his current contract focusing on helping the club. That hasn’t stopped the rumour mill, however, with Manchester City, Inter Miami, and a few others all linked with a move for the 33-year-old.
But Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly the top dogs in the race especially after recent comments made by both Sporting director Leonardo and Angel Di Maria. While that hasn’t gone down well with those at Barcelona, French news outlet L’Equipe has reported that the Parisians are still in the hunt to sign the Argentine next summer. The report has indicated that the club believes it could be a tough deal to make especially with new contracts for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the way but it’s a deal they want.
The Argentine’s future, at the moment, hinges on who could be the next Barcelona president with Messi very unhappy at the way the previous regime did things. That has played a part in his decision but with Manchester City also in the race and Pep Guardiola waiting to re-unite with Messi in Manchester, it does make PSG’s job that much harder.
