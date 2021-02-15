Paris Saint-Germain have an opportunity to respond after Remontada, claims Rafinha

However, when the duo were picked to face each other for the first time since then, it has seen many fans and critics alike excited to see what happens this time around. That is despite Neymar's absence via injury and it saw Rafinha admit that this is PSG’s chance to put that nightmare behind them. The former Barcelona star, who plays his trade for the Ligue 1 side, further added that the French giants are waiting for their chance to take the field