Marco Rose to leave Borussia Monchengladbach for Borussia Dortmund’s next season
Today at 9:27 PM
Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach has confirmed that head coach Marco Rose will leave the club for rivals Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2020/21 season. The 44-year-old is considered to be one of the best up and coming coaches with him linked with a move across Europe.
With Lucien Favre sacked by Borussia Dortmund in mid-December, many expected Mauricio Pochettino to take over the job but Dortmund opted to appoint Edin Terzic as interim coach. But with results not going their way, the Bundesliga giants have been linked with a move for some of the best managers in the world including RB Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann. However, reports indicated that the club’s top pick was Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marco Rose although no move materialized.
That has now changed as Gladbach have confirmed that the 44-year-old highly-rated manager will be leaving for their Bundesliga rivals at the end of the season after they agreed to pay his release clause. The club’s Sporting Director, Max Eberl, confirmed the move and revealed that Rose decided to make use of the clause and opt to leave one year before his contract expired.
“We have had many discussions with each other in the past few weeks about Marco's future. Unfortunately, he has now decided that he would like to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs until June 2022, and switch to Borussia Dortmund in the summer,” Eberl told the club’s website.
“If the conditions stipulated in his contract are met on time, he will no longer be available to us after the end of the season. Until then we will mobilise all our strengths together with Marco to achieve our goals in the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.”
ℹ️ Marco #Rose has opted to leave Gladbach at the end of the season and join Borussia Dortmund.#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/sSDDU679gO— Gladbach (@borussia_en) February 15, 2021
