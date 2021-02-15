Marco Rose to leave Borussia Monchengladbach for Borussia Dortmund’s next season

With Lucien Favre sacked by Borussia Dortmund in mid-December, many expected Mauricio Pochettino to take over the job but Dortmund opted to appoint Edin Terzic as interim coach. But with results not going their way, the Bundesliga giants have been linked with a move for some of the best managers in the world including RB Leipzig boss Julian Naglesmann. However, reports indicated that the club’s top pick was Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marco Rose although no move materialized.