ISL 2020-21 | Win over Odisha FC was not easy, asserts Khalid Jamil

Northeast United FC’s turnaround has been magical and they are not done yet, having registered a thumping 3-1 win over Northeast United FC last evening, at the Tilak Maidan. With the win, not only have they climbed up to the third spot in the league table, but also set a foot in the play-offs. The mastermind - Khalid Jamil, feels that the win over Odisha FC was not very easy, as the score suggests, even though the ‘Highlanders’ were leading by three within the first 30 minutes of the game.