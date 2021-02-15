ISL 2020-21 | We gifted away the game, admits Owen Coyle

"It was never a fair result. Their goalkeeper (Arindam Bhattacharya) made a save which was probably the save of the season. At 0-0, for Valskis to score, we could have won the game. In the second half, I don't think ATK Mohun Bagan had a shot on target in the second half. We have made a mistake in giving the ball away and it resulted in a goal. It is certainly far from being a fair result," said Owen Coyle, during the post-match press conference.