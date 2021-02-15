ISL 2020-21 | Our defensive formula has been extremely efficient, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

ATK-Mohun Bagan was clear in their stance of winning the last four matches in the ISL and claiming the coveted AFC Champions League spot for the next season. The clinical performance against Jamshedpur FC proved that they are applying the same on the pitch. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was not happy with the way his boys played, but also the fact that his strategy has been reaping results. According to him, the defensive formula is working efficiently, with them keeping clean sheets on most occasions while scoring a goal to keep the points ticking.