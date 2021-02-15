ISL 2020-21 | Our defensive formula has been extremely efficient, asserts Antonio Lopez Habas

Today at 5:17 PM
Antonio Lopez Habas asserted that their defensive formula has been very efficient this season, with them registering quite a few 1-0 wins, as it happened against Jamshedpur FC last evening. With the win, the Mariners have climbed up to the top of the table, with 36 points from 17 matches.
ATK-Mohun Bagan was clear in their stance of winning the last four matches in the ISL and claiming the coveted AFC Champions League spot for the next season. The clinical performance against Jamshedpur FC proved that they are applying the same on the pitch. Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was not happy with the way his boys played, but also the fact that his strategy has been reaping results. According to him, the defensive formula is working efficiently, with them keeping clean sheets on most occasions while scoring a goal to keep the points ticking.
"In the first half, we did not play well. We could not win those second balls. But we improved in the second half and won the match. That is exactly what we have been doing this season. We have a defensive formula and that's been extremely efficient. We don't need to score a lot of goals because we keep clean sheets every now and then," said Antonio Lopez Habas, after the win over Jamshedpur FC.
Overall, he is proud of the players, having lauded the efforts of Arindam Bhattacharya and Roy Krishna following the game. His focus still remains on finishing at the top of the points table, with three matches still to be played.
"I'm very proud with the performance of my players. We want to claim the top spot in the Indian Super League standings this year. Arindam Bhattacharya and Roy Krishna are like my children and I can't really pick a favourite among the two. I'm really happy for them," added the Spaniard.
