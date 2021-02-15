ISL 2020-21 | AIFF Disciplinary Committee summons Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant

Robbie has already been suspended for five-matches, along with a fine of Rs. 5 lakh after he used 'abusive language' at the match officials earlier on in the tournament. Apparently, their assistant coach has also been show-caused for 'making derogatory comments' during a post-match press conference.

SC East Bengal Head Coach Robbie Fowler, who is currently on a four-game suspension has once again been called upon by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee for use of abusive language (in a post-game altercation against Hyderabad FC players) in their Hero ISL match played on Friday, 12th February at Tilak Maidan Stadium. Fowler has now been reported of 'hurling abuses towards the opponent team from the stands' in the fresh case reported by the AIFF DC. Fowler has time till 18th February to respond to the Show Cause Notice in his defence. In a separate case however pertaining to the same game, SCEB Assistant Coach Tony Grant has been Show Caused for 'making derogatory comments against both Match Officials and Hyderabad FC Head Coach' in the post-match press conference. Grant is required to respond to AIFF by 2 pm, 17th February.