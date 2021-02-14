Manchester City offers Lionel Messi perfect conditions to do well, claims Pablo Zabaleta

When Lionel Messi submitted a transfer request over the summer window, Manchester City were amongst the top clubs in the running for the 33-year-old’s signature. However, while the Barcelona legend opted to stay at the club for the current season, he has yet to sign a new contract at the Camp Nou and is thus in the final six months of his current deal. That has seen Messi linked to some of Europe’s biggest clubs despite reports indicating that no move has been made for him.